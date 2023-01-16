Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$4.20 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$4.40.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EQX. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equinox Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.36.

EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.25 and a 1-year high of C$8.90.

In other Equinox Gold news, Director Lenard Boggio purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.08 per share, with a total value of C$30,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,135 shares in the company, valued at C$175,990.80. In other Equinox Gold news, Director Lenard Boggio purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.08 per share, with a total value of C$30,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,135 shares in the company, valued at C$175,990.80. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total value of C$130,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,516 shares in the company, valued at C$498,762.20.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

