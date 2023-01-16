The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €96.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($103.23) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($81.72) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($103.23) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($69.89) price objective on Puma in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.00 ($67.74) target price on Puma in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($91.40) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Puma Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PUM stock opened at €62.60 ($67.31) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €53.00 and a 200-day moving average of €56.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08. Puma has a 1-year low of €41.31 ($44.42) and a 1-year high of €109.25 ($117.47).

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

