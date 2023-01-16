Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) PT Raised to C$1.05 at National Bankshares

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$1.00 to C$1.05 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Integra Resources Trading Up 7.2 %

CVE ITR opened at C$0.97 on Friday. Integra Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.64 and a twelve month high of C$2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of C$76.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.86.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Integra Resources will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

