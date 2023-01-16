United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($56.99) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UTDI. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) target price on shares of United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.33) price objective on United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a €26.50 ($28.49) price objective on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €22.60 ($24.30) target price on shares of United Internet in a report on Monday, November 28th.

United Internet Price Performance

Shares of UTDI opened at €21.36 ($22.97) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 10.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €19.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €21.63. United Internet has a 1-year low of €18.20 ($19.57) and a 1-year high of €36.15 ($38.87).

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

