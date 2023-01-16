Warburg Research Reiterates “€50.00” Price Target for GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT)

Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($48.39) price objective on GFT Technologies in a report on Friday, November 18th.

GFT Technologies Trading Up 3.8 %

ETR:GFT opened at €35.55 ($38.23) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $935.89 million and a PE ratio of 21.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €34.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €35.30. GFT Technologies has a 12 month low of €27.70 ($29.78) and a 12 month high of €49.00 ($52.69).

GFT Technologies Company Profile

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

