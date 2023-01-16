LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Receives $276.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $276.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LNSPF shares. Citigroup cut LondonMetric Property from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 225 ($2.74) to GBX 210 ($2.56) in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LondonMetric Property from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank raised LondonMetric Property from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut LondonMetric Property from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

LondonMetric Property Price Performance

OTCMKTS LNSPF opened at $2.28 on Friday. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.