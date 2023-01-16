Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives $127.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.67.

Several brokerages have commented on FOXF. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Fox Factory Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $109.54 on Friday. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.18.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.07. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $409.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,141,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,523 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,654,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,919,000 after acquiring an additional 51,124 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,663,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,983,000 after acquiring an additional 136,085 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,316,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

