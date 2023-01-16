Critical Contrast: Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) and GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) and Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GoDaddy and Borqs Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoDaddy 0 2 5 1 2.88 Borqs Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

GoDaddy presently has a consensus price target of $94.33, suggesting a potential upside of 24.25%. Given GoDaddy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GoDaddy is more favorable than Borqs Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

97.3% of GoDaddy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Borqs Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of GoDaddy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Borqs Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GoDaddy and Borqs Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoDaddy $3.82 billion 3.09 $242.30 million $2.12 35.81 Borqs Technologies $29.56 million 0.07 -$55.87 million N/A N/A

GoDaddy has higher revenue and earnings than Borqs Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares GoDaddy and Borqs Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoDaddy 8.49% -124.97% 4.89% Borqs Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

GoDaddy has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borqs Technologies has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GoDaddy beats Borqs Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence. In addition, the company provides presence products, such as Websites + Marketing, a do-it-yourself mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; a range of marketing tools and services designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers, and create content, as well as search engine optimization that helps customers get their websites found on search sites; and social media management services. Further, it offers business application products, such as Microsoft Office 365, email accounts, email marketing, and Internet-based telephony services; online store capabilities that allows customers to transact business directly on their websites; GoDaddy Payments, a payment facilitator; and point-of-sale (POS) devices, as well as software for POS. The company serves small businesses, individuals, organizations, developers, designers, and domain investors. GoDaddy Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Borqs Technologies

Borqs Technologies, Inc. provides Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in the United States, India, China, and internationally. The company offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions to address vertical market segment needs through the targeted BorqsWare software platform solutions. Its BorqsWare software platform consists of BorqsWare Client software that has been used in Android phones, tablets, watches, and various Internet-of-things devices; and BorqsWare Server software platform, which includes back-end server software that allows customers to develop their own mobile end-to-end services for their devices. In addition, it provides IVI solutions, machine to machine solutions, smart appliance solution, mobile operator services, and google mobile services (GMS). The company primarily serves mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device original equipment manufacturers, and mobile operators, as well as product solutions of mobile connected devices for enterprise and consumer applications. Borqs Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

