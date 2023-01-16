Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) & Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Critical Analysis

Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY – Get Rating) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Brilliance China Automotive and Lucid Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brilliance China Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A Lucid Group 2 1 6 0 2.44

Lucid Group has a consensus target price of 22.29, suggesting a potential upside of 173.44%. Given Lucid Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lucid Group is more favorable than Brilliance China Automotive.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brilliance China Automotive $548.32 million 4.23 $978.56 million N/A N/A Lucid Group $27.11 million 505.18 -$2.58 billion -1.42 -5.74

This table compares Brilliance China Automotive and Lucid Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Brilliance China Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Group.

Profitability

This table compares Brilliance China Automotive and Lucid Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brilliance China Automotive N/A N/A N/A Lucid Group -498.19% -39.15% -19.61%

Volatility & Risk

Brilliance China Automotive has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucid Group has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brilliance China Automotive beats Lucid Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brilliance China Automotive

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand. Its automotive components include moldings, seats, axles, safety and airbag systems, and interior decoration products, as well as engines for minibuses, sedans, sport utility vehicles, light duty trucks, etc. The company also provides BMW sport activity vehicles. In addition, it offers auto-financing services to customers and dealers. Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited has strategic partnerships and alliances with BMW, Toyota, Magna, Bosch, Continental, Delphi, TI Automotive, and Johnson Controls. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

