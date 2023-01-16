Contrasting Modular Medical (MODD) and The Competition

Modular Medical (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) is one of 223 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Modular Medical to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Modular Medical and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Modular Medical N/A -$18.63 million -1.53 Modular Medical Competitors $1.10 billion $81.57 million 10.74

Modular Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Modular Medical. Modular Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modular Medical N/A -264.13% -179.46% Modular Medical Competitors -1,355.92% -145.04% -26.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Modular Medical and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modular Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Modular Medical Competitors 883 3396 7584 172 2.59

Modular Medical presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 220.95%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 21.00%. Given Modular Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Modular Medical is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.7% of Modular Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Modular Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Modular Medical peers beat Modular Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc., a development stage medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps using technology to enhance pump adoption in the diabetes marketplace. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

