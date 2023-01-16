Contrasting BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) and Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) and Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BrightSpire Capital and Great Ajax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSpire Capital 75.92% 8.25% 2.09% Great Ajax 1.10% 9.81% 2.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.2% of BrightSpire Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Great Ajax shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of BrightSpire Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Great Ajax shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

BrightSpire Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Great Ajax pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. BrightSpire Capital pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Great Ajax pays out -168.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Ajax has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Great Ajax is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for BrightSpire Capital and Great Ajax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSpire Capital 0 2 3 0 2.60 Great Ajax 0 0 4 0 3.00

BrightSpire Capital currently has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 40.80%. Great Ajax has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 57.34%. Given Great Ajax’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Great Ajax is more favorable than BrightSpire Capital.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BrightSpire Capital and Great Ajax’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSpire Capital $119.51 million 7.86 -$101.05 million $0.94 7.74 Great Ajax $77.95 million 2.52 $41.85 million ($0.64) -13.41

Great Ajax has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BrightSpire Capital. Great Ajax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BrightSpire Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

BrightSpire Capital has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Ajax has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Great Ajax beats BrightSpire Capital on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company was formerly known as Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. and changed its name to BrightSpire Capital, Inc. in June 2021. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, invests, and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties.

