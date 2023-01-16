Critical Survey: Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) versus New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC)

Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Rating) and New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Highlands REIT and New York City REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A New York City REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

New York City REIT has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 212.06%. Given New York City REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New York City REIT is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Highlands REIT has a beta of 13.48, meaning that its stock price is 1,248% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New York City REIT has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Highlands REIT and New York City REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highlands REIT $28.63 million 4.64 -$13.05 million N/A N/A New York City REIT $70.22 million 0.35 -$39.47 million ($22.16) -0.64

Highlands REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New York City REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Highlands REIT and New York City REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highlands REIT -28.19% -3.53% -2.73% New York City REIT -51.66% -10.98% -4.59%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Highlands REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of New York City REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Highlands REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of New York City REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Highlands REIT beats New York City REIT on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highlands REIT



Our portfolio consists of office, industrial, retail and apartment assets, an unoccupied correctional facility and unimproved land. This portfolio largely represented the non-core assets of InvenTrust Properties Corp., our former parent, which spun off Highlands REIT in 2016. The spin-off allowed InvenTrust's management to focus on its core portfolio while providing Highlands with a dedicated management team to focus on maximizing the value of our portfolio.

About New York City REIT



New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

