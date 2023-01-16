Critical Review: Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) versus ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC)

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) and ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Liberty Energy and ProFrac, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Energy 0 1 7 0 2.88 ProFrac 0 0 4 0 3.00

Liberty Energy presently has a consensus price target of $21.05, suggesting a potential upside of 26.86%. ProFrac has a consensus price target of $33.75, suggesting a potential upside of 35.38%. Given ProFrac’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ProFrac is more favorable than Liberty Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

85.3% of Liberty Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of ProFrac shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Liberty Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Liberty Energy and ProFrac’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Energy $2.47 billion 1.23 -$179.24 million $0.99 16.76 ProFrac $768.35 million 4.62 -$42.42 million N/A N/A

ProFrac has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liberty Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Energy and ProFrac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Energy 5.30% 14.88% 8.51% ProFrac 3.59% -26.10% 7.93%

Summary

Liberty Energy beats ProFrac on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies. In addition, the company owns operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total of approximately 30 active frac fleets. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin. The company was formerly known as Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. and changed its name to Liberty Energy Inc. in April 2022. Liberty Energy Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

