Head-To-Head Review: TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) vs. LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TeraWulf and LegalZoom.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeraWulf 0 0 1 0 3.00 LegalZoom.com 2 1 3 0 2.17

TeraWulf presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 468.18%. LegalZoom.com has a consensus price target of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 101.53%. Given TeraWulf’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than LegalZoom.com.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

TeraWulf has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LegalZoom.com has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TeraWulf and LegalZoom.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeraWulf N/A -41.57% -16.83% LegalZoom.com -12.15% -38.19% -15.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.4% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by institutional investors. 66.4% of TeraWulf shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.9% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TeraWulf and LegalZoom.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TeraWulf $13.43 million 9.53 N/A N/A N/A LegalZoom.com $575.08 million 2.77 -$108.66 million ($0.38) -21.76

TeraWulf has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LegalZoom.com.

Summary

TeraWulf beats LegalZoom.com on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf, Inc. owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. The company was founded on February 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. LegalZoom.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

