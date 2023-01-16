Analyzing Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) & Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR)

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) and Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Northwest Bancshares and Oak Ridge Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Bancshares 1 2 0 0 1.67 Oak Ridge Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northwest Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $12.67, indicating a potential downside of 11.67%. Given Northwest Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Northwest Bancshares is more favorable than Oak Ridge Financial Services.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Bancshares $561.40 million 3.24 $154.32 million $1.01 14.20 Oak Ridge Financial Services $27.47 million 1.87 $7.76 million $2.58 7.36

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and Oak Ridge Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Northwest Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Ridge Financial Services. Oak Ridge Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northwest Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Oak Ridge Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Northwest Bancshares pays out 79.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Oak Ridge Financial Services pays out 12.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and Oak Ridge Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Bancshares 24.18% 8.52% 0.91% Oak Ridge Financial Services 24.79% N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Ridge Financial Services has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.6% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Northwest Bancshares beats Oak Ridge Financial Services on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers loan products comprising one-to-four-family residential real estate loans and loans collateralized by multi-family residential and commercial real estate; commercial business loans; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, sales finance loans, unsecured personal loans, credit card loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company also offers investment management and trust services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 170 community-banking locations in Pennsylvania, Western New York, Eastern Ohio, and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services. The company also provides health savings accounts, identity theft protection, wealth management, cash management, and remote deposit capture services; and auto, home, small business, renters, life, boat and watercraft, classic car, motorcycle, flood, pet, and umbrella insurance products. It operates through a network of branches in Oak Ridge, Greensboro, and Summerfield, North Carolina. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Oak Ridge, North Carolina.

