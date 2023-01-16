Reviewing MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) & bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF)

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) and bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
66.7% of MaxCyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of MaxCyte shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.0% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MaxCyte and bioAffinity Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MaxCyte
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|bioAffinity Technologies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Profitability
This table compares MaxCyte and bioAffinity Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MaxCyte
|-56.29%
|-9.12%
|-8.21%
|bioAffinity Technologies
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares MaxCyte and bioAffinity Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MaxCyte
|$33.89 million
|16.56
|-$19.08 million
|($0.23)
|-23.87
|bioAffinity Technologies
|N/A
|N/A
|-$6.33 million
|N/A
|N/A
bioAffinity Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MaxCyte.
Summary
bioAffinity Technologies beats MaxCyte on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About MaxCyte
MaxCyte, Inc., a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering. The company also provides disposable processing assemblies (PAs) to process and electroporate cells; and accessories supporting PAs, such as electroporation buffer solution and software protocols. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.
About bioAffinity Technologies
bioAffinity Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat cancer at the cellular level. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.
