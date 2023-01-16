Reviewing MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) & bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF)

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) and bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.7% of MaxCyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of MaxCyte shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.0% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MaxCyte and bioAffinity Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxCyte 0 0 1 0 3.00 bioAffinity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

MaxCyte currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.93%. Given MaxCyte’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MaxCyte is more favorable than bioAffinity Technologies.

This table compares MaxCyte and bioAffinity Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxCyte -56.29% -9.12% -8.21% bioAffinity Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MaxCyte and bioAffinity Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxCyte $33.89 million 16.56 -$19.08 million ($0.23) -23.87 bioAffinity Technologies N/A N/A -$6.33 million N/A N/A

bioAffinity Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MaxCyte.

Summary

bioAffinity Technologies beats MaxCyte on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MaxCyte

(Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc., a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering. The company also provides disposable processing assemblies (PAs) to process and electroporate cells; and accessories supporting PAs, such as electroporation buffer solution and software protocols. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About bioAffinity Technologies

(Get Rating)

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat cancer at the cellular level. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.