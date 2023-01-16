Analyzing Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) & Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL)

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) and Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verano and Kalera Public’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Verano alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verano $740,000.00 1,378.31 -$14.68 million ($0.86) -3.49 Kalera Public N/A N/A -$370,000.00 N/A N/A

Kalera Public has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Verano.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.1% of Verano shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Kalera Public shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Verano shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Kalera Public shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Verano and Kalera Public, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verano 0 1 4 0 2.80 Kalera Public 0 0 1 0 3.00

Verano presently has a consensus price target of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 577.78%. Kalera Public has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 29.18%. Given Verano’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Verano is more favorable than Kalera Public.

Profitability

This table compares Verano and Kalera Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verano -29.27% -16.70% -9.72% Kalera Public N/A -37.39% -11.52%

Summary

Verano beats Kalera Public on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verano

(Get Rating)

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company offers artisanal cannabis products under the Encore, Avexia, MUV, and Verano brands for medical and adult-use markets. As of May 10, 2022, it operated 96 retail dispensaries, and 13 cultivation and processing facilities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Kalera Public

(Get Rating)

Kalera Public Limited Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hydroponic vertical farming company in the United States and internationally. The company operates vertical hydroponic farms and related technology development facilities that produce various lettuce and micro-greens for the retail and food service markets. It also holds a license to patented technology related to geopolymer concrete. Kalera Public Limited Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.