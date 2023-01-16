StockNews.com Downgrades Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) to Hold

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Several other analysts have also commented on HTLF. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th.
Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 0.1 %
HTLF stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $39.27 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 30,040 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,913,000 after buying an additional 102,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.
Heartland Financial USA Company Profile
Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.
