StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fuel Tech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Fuel Tech Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $51.50 million, a PE ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 4.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $8.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Fuel Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the period. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.