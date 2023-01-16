Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.31. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $14.87.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -8.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 18.0% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

