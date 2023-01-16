Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight Capital cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.44.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 1.2 %

ABX stock opened at C$26.30 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$17.88 and a twelve month high of C$33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$22.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.47 billion and a PE ratio of 18.39.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( TSE:ABX Get Rating ) (NYSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.01 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.0499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow acquired 110,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$2,276,655.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,941,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$122,951,945.76. In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer bought 10,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$224,269.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 45,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$932,735.33. Also, Director Dennis Mark Bristow acquired 110,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,276,655.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,941,200 shares in the company, valued at C$122,951,945.76.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

