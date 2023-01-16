National Bankshares Raises Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$17.50

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.23.

AGI stock opened at C$14.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.05. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.30 and a 52 week high of C$15.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.80 billion and a PE ratio of 184.13.

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$278.71 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

In other Alamos Gold news, Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.42, for a total value of C$1,142,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,724,828.83. In other news, Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.42, for a total value of C$1,142,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 676,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,724,828.83. Also, Senior Officer Christine Barwell sold 3,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.34, for a total value of C$35,902.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,858 shares in the company, valued at C$451,989.72. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 302,777 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,267.

