Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Given New C$89.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Veritas Investment Research set a C$82.10 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Eight Capital cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$77.11.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM opened at C$74.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.16 billion and a PE ratio of 39.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$68.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$61.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.17. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$48.88 and a 52-week high of C$84.66.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.89 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.6900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.553 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Insider Activity

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director Martine Celej sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.61, for a total value of C$155,906.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,057 shares in the company, valued at C$1,204,394.77. In other news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.40, for a total value of C$1,126,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,883,814.40. Also, Director Martine Celej sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.61, for a total transaction of C$155,906.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,204,394.77. Insiders have sold 44,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,815 over the last ninety days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading

