Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at ATB Capital

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by ATB Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BDT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James upgraded Bird Construction from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a C$11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$6.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Bird Construction Price Performance

BDT stock opened at C$8.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.94. The stock has a market cap of C$470.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$5.74 and a 1 year high of C$9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Bird Construction Dividend Announcement

Bird Construction ( TSE:BDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$668.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$640.27 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 0.9200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.99%.

About Bird Construction

(Get Rating)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

Further Reading

