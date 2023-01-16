National Bankshares Boosts Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$200.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FNV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$224.00 to C$247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$195.25.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 0.2 %

FNV opened at C$196.48 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$151.08 and a one year high of C$216.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 24.34 and a quick ratio of 23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$188.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$173.11.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$396.93 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 5.0300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.436 per share. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.42%.

Insider Activity at Franco-Nevada

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 5,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$193.66, for a total transaction of C$1,148,791.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$42,959,791.46. In other Franco-Nevada news, Director David Harquail sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total transaction of C$2,437,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 163,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$31,855,980. Also, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 5,932 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$193.66, for a total transaction of C$1,148,791.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$42,959,791.46. Insiders sold 38,432 shares of company stock worth $7,401,205 in the last 90 days.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.