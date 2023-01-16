National Bankshares Raises i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) Price Target to C$5.50

i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of i-80 Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

i-80 Gold Trading Up 0.5 %

i-80 Gold stock opened at C$3.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$901.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.73. i-80 Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.97 and a 52 week high of C$4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.