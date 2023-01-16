Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FVI. CIBC upped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$5.85 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$5.72.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:FVI opened at C$4.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of C$2.82 and a 12-month high of C$6.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.85.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines ( TSE:FVI Get Rating ) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$217.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$208.24 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.