Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$231.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$225.00 to C$231.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

IFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Intact Financial from C$211.00 to C$209.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$238.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$221.00 to C$224.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$224.18.

IFC opened at C$199.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$198.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$195.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of C$34.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$159.89 and a one year high of C$209.57.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$5.39 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 12.9300005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

