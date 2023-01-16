International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Given a C$21.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$21.00 price objective on International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IPCO. Scotiabank cut their price objective on International Petroleum from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. ATB Capital reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$18.50 price objective (up previously from C$17.50) on shares of International Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

TSE:IPCO opened at C$13.61 on Friday. International Petroleum has a twelve month low of C$7.80 and a twelve month high of C$16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.49. The company has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.46.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

