Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SJR.B has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares cut Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$40.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$40.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$40.20.

Shaw Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

SJR.B opened at C$38.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.39. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of C$32.96 and a 12 month high of C$39.49.

Shaw Communications Dividend Announcement

About Shaw Communications

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $0.0988 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.96%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

