Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Price Target Increased to C$1.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Pi Financial upped their price objective on Liberty Gold from C$0.90 to C$1.10 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Liberty Gold Price Performance

Shares of Liberty Gold stock opened at C$0.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$228.84 million and a PE ratio of -4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Liberty Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.31 and a 52 week high of C$1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.46.

Liberty Gold Company Profile

Liberty Gold ( TSE:LGD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Gold will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

