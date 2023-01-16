National Bankshares Boosts Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$16.50

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LUG. Haywood Securities downgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$12.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.33.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Shares of LUG opened at C$15.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.55. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$7.80 and a 1 year high of C$15.56.

Insider Activity at Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$274.57 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total transaction of C$250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$358,062.50. In related news, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.92, for a total transaction of C$357,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$262,264.20. Also, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total transaction of C$250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$358,062.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 251,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,624.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.