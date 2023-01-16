MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Given New C$26.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$24.50 to C$26.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MAG. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.86.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at C$21.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.24. The company has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37. The company has a current ratio of 26.20, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$13.60 and a 1 year high of C$25.16.

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 1.1794441 EPS for the current year.

In other MAG Silver news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 25,000 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.16, for a total transaction of C$529,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,911,362.08. In other MAG Silver news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 25,000 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.16, for a total transaction of C$529,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,911,362.08. Also, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 4,285 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.74, for a total value of C$88,882.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$346,859.43. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,310.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

