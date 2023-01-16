Organigram (TSE:OGI) Price Target Cut to C$1.30 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Alliance Global Partners from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Organigram’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Organigram from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Organigram from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.06.

Organigram Price Performance

Shares of TSE OGI opened at C$1.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.30. The company has a market cap of C$417.43 million and a PE ratio of -11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Organigram has a twelve month low of C$0.96 and a twelve month high of C$2.32.

About Organigram

Organigram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$45.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$43.15 million. On average, analysts predict that Organigram will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

