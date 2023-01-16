Newmont (TSE:NGT) PT Raised to C$86.00

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Newmont Price Performance
TSE NGT opened at C$72.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Newmont has a 1-year low of C$51.44 and a 1-year high of C$108.98.
Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.87 billion.
Newmont Increases Dividend
About Newmont
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.
See Also
- General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.