Newmont (TSE:NGT) PT Raised to C$86.00

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Newmont Price Performance

TSE NGT opened at C$72.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Newmont has a 1-year low of C$51.44 and a 1-year high of C$108.98.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.87 billion.

Newmont Increases Dividend

About Newmont

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.761 dividend. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.97%.

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.