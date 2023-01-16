Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$15.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$21.44.

TXG opened at C$18.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.02. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$8.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.73.

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$273.10 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

