5N Plus (TSE:VNP) PT Raised to C$4.50 at Raymond James

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VNP. Desjardins raised 5N Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. National Bank Financial raised 5N Plus from a sec perform spec market wgt rating to an outperform spec market weight rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on 5N Plus from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, 5N Plus has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.58.
5N Plus Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of VNP opened at C$2.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$259.69 million and a P/E ratio of -51.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.08. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of C$1.03 and a 12 month high of C$3.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.06.
5N Plus Company Profile
5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.
