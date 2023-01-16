Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) PT Set at C$2.20 by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$2.20 price target on Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RBY. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.18.

RBY opened at C$1.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.58. Rubellite Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Rubellite Energy ( TSE:RBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$13.65 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rubellite Energy will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

