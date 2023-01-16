Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target Raised to C$8.05 at National Bankshares

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a tender rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.65 to C$6.80 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$69.05.

Yamana Gold Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of YRI stock opened at C$8.18 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.04 and a 12-month high of C$8.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85.

Yamana Gold Increases Dividend

Yamana Gold ( TSE:YRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$551.16 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Stories

