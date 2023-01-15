Personal CFO Solutions LLC Lowers Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,552,773 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,861,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,261 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $168.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.46.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

