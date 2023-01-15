Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $168.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.46.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.