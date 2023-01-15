Assetmark Inc. Buys 63,720 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,720 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.4% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $168.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.46.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.61). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

