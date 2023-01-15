Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $3.39 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 53.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.37.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $579.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $241.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $645.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $541.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $510.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 69.43%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

