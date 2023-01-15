U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 24 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,633,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,279,276,000 after purchasing an additional 96,567 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,089,112,000 after acquiring an additional 381,275 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,473,434 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $715,807,000 after acquiring an additional 49,298 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,261,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $559,988,000 after acquiring an additional 19,773 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadcom Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.37.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $579.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $241.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $541.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $645.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.27 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $4.60 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.