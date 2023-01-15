Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 894 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $45.02 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.85.

