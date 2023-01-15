Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.7% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cadence Bank raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $282.14 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $360.10. The firm has a market cap of $177.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.09.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.69%.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,291,212.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,320 shares of company stock worth $9,989,748. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

