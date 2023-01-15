Assetmark Inc. Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $153.60 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.26 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.41.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.