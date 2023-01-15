Fortem Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.1% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after buying an additional 1,195,481 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,994,000 after acquiring an additional 863,200 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,747,000 after acquiring an additional 794,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,533.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,993,000 after acquiring an additional 787,080 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $280.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.70. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $380.35.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

