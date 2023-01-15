Triumph Capital Management Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Triumph Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $400.37 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $467.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $393.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

