Triumph Capital Management Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 170.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 113.1% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 18,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 81,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $366.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $359.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $427.58.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.